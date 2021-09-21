Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Phelps area of Pike County. KSP Pikeville Post received a call just after 9 a.m. on Monday, September 20, during which the caller advised a possible deceased human body had been located.
KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body was located near an abandoned surface mining access road in the Phelps community. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The cause of death is still under investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Jason Merlo. Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Phelps Volunteer Fire Department.