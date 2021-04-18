Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Pike County April 13 which left a man dead.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Troopers, the statement said, responded to a residence on Mossy Bottom Lane, where they discovered Bobby McCown had been shot.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated McCown and Victoria Ray were involved in an altercation. During the incident, the statement said, Ray discharged a firearm, striking McCown.
McCown, according to the statement, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Det. Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation in the case. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
The results of the investigation will be presented to a Pike grand jury, the statement said. No charges have been filed at this time.
