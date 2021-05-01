The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 9 was contacted on April 19, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates that Michael Dixon, 59, of Ransom was last seen on April 14 in the area of Tug Fork Apartments in the Belfry community of Pike County. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.
