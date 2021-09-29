The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 9 was contacted on Sept. 23, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates that Michael Smith, 33, of Feds Creek, was last seen on Sept. 18, 2021 in the Feds Creek community of Pike County. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.