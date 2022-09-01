Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 9 is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 was contacted on Aug. 29 in reference to a missing Pike County woman. The initial investigation indicated that Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen Aug. 8 in the Coal Run community of Pike County.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Slone was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Det. Josh Scott.