Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian at Goody on Dec. 29.
According to a statement, KSP Pikeville Post received a call at 2:55 a.m. Dec. 29 reporting a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian had occurred on U.S. 119 in the Goody community of Pike County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated a 2014 Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. 119 when Steven Hackney, 39, of Hatfield, was attempting to cross the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Hatfield was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed as critical condition. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Det. Josh Scott.
Scott was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.