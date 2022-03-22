Kentucky State Police are conducting an assault investigation after a shooting incident at South Williamson.
According to a statement from KSP, on March 21, the agency received a 911 call regarding the shooting.
“KSP troopers and investigators responded to New Camp Road and discovered one man had been shot,” the statement said. “The initial investigation indicated an altercation led to Jimmy Crabtree discharging a firearm and striking Phillip May. May was transported to a nearby hospital to seek medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.”
Det. Justin Wireman is leading the investigation and was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.