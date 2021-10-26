The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Midway to honor 14 civilian employees who have excelled in public service and dedication to the agency. The achievement awards presented were for accomplishments that occurred during 2020.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said civilian employees are critical to the agency's success, and it’s important to recognize their dedication.
“The extraordinary work ethic and commitment to our agency by our civilian employees greatly contributes to the KSP mission on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Burnett.
Commissioner Burnett and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Harvey presented Pike County resident Christy Runyon with the 2020 Police Communications Support Award. Runyon serves as a Telecommunicator at Post 9 Pikeville and is a 24-year veteran of the agency.
KSP Post 9 Commander Randal Surber said, "Christy Runyon’s knowledge, work ethic, and years of experience play a vital role in the daily operations of the Post 9 Telecommunications Center."
2020 KSP civilian employee awards also included:
Police Communications Support Award
Jerry Beasley, police telecommunicator II, Post 1 Mayfield
Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch
Post Operations Support Award
Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan
Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson
Supply/Properties Management Award
William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort
Driver’s Testing Award
John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch
Forensic Services Award
Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch
Information Technology Award
Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch
Records Technical Support Award
Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies
Special Enforcement Support Award
Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch
Administrative Services Award
John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch
Supervisor of the Year Award
Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch
Career Achievement Award
Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce to provide increased public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.