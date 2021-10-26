10-26 KSP Civilian Employee.jpg

Kentucky State Police Commission Phillip Burnett Jr. and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey present Pike County resident Christy Runyon, center, with the 2020 Police Communication Support Award at the agency’s civilian awards.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Midway to honor 14 civilian employees who have excelled in public service and dedication to the agency. The achievement awards presented were for accomplishments that occurred during 2020.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said civilian employees are critical to the agency's success, and it’s important to recognize their dedication.

“The extraordinary work ethic and commitment to our agency by our civilian employees greatly contributes to the KSP mission on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Burnett.

Commissioner Burnett and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Harvey presented Pike County resident Christy Runyon with the 2020 Police Communications Support Award. Runyon serves as a Telecommunicator at Post 9 Pikeville and is a 24-year veteran of the agency.

KSP Post 9 Commander Randal Surber said, "Christy Runyon’s knowledge, work ethic, and years of experience play a vital role in the daily operations of the Post 9 Telecommunications Center."

2020 KSP civilian employee awards also included:

Police Communications Support Award

Jerry Beasley, police telecommunicator II, Post 1 Mayfield

Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch

Post Operations Support Award

Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan

Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson

Supply/Properties Management Award

William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort

Driver’s Testing Award

John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch

Forensic Services Award

Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch

Information Technology Award

Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch

Records Technical Support Award

Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies

Special Enforcement Support Award

Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch

Administrative Services Award

John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch

Supervisor of the Year Award

Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch

Career Achievement Award

Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce to provide increased public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.

