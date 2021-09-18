The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post will be hosting a Motorcycle Ride Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Mineshaft Harley Davidson located at 114 Harley Drive in Pikeville.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride will begin and end at Mineshaft Harley Davidson. Riders will be able to enjoy some of the Eastern Kentucky’s best view as we travel through Pike and Floyd counties. Attendees will be able to purchase a 2021 KSP Ride for the Island shirt during registration. In addition, we will have shirts and meals for sale at the end of the ride. Participants will also be entered to win several door prizes donated by local sponsors.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Summer Camp for Kids. Trooper Island is a Boys and Girls Camp for children between ages 10 to 12, and are selected from each of the sixteen Post areas. Troopers select children that may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a camp. Participation from the community in this event is one of the many ways to support Trooper Island and give the children the opportunity to attend the camp.