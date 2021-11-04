On Oct. 27, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) to recognize the promotion of 26 officers at a ceremony held at the Embassy Suites. The agency commissioned troopers and officers who were promoted since May 1, 2021 including one lieutenant colonel, one major, four captains, four lieutenants, and sixteen sergeants.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. challenged troopers and officers to strive for excellence.
"It's an incredible responsibility. You've earned it, but now you have to keep earning it, each and every day," said Burnett. "I have every confidence that you will do just that, never allowing anything to tarnish the accomplishments you have worked so hard to achieve.”
Trooper Kevin J. Newsome was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 9 Pikeville. Newsome has served with KSP for 25 years and is Floyd County native.
KSP Post 9 Commander Randal Surber said, “Sgt. Newsome is a great asset to the Pikeville Post with his many years of experience. Newsome has served at the Pikeville Post his entire career and we are glad to have him continue his career here in his new role as sergeant.”
