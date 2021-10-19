On Oct. 15, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police announced that 16 telecommunicators representing 11 posts located throughout the commonwealth have graduated KSP’s in-house telecommunications academy.
Present-day emergency services communication centers require several qualities and characteristics that are imperative, including the ability to handle high stress, challenging conditions; flexible work schedules; empathy toward others and the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.
The graduates of Class 18 received 196 hours of instruction over five weeks. Major training areas include legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, telecommunicator's role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, combating stress, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, essential fire dispatch, state emergency operations plans, criminal justice information systems, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.
During the academy, graduates were required to successfully process scripted calls for service and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining pertinent information, dispatching responders, providing emergency medical dispatch if needed and correctly documenting information from the call for assistance. The training concluded with a computer simulation system that simulates a real-life work environment in the radio room.
"Across the state, KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and responders in the field," says Jason Long, KSP Telecommunications Training Instructor. "They serve as an unseen but vital link in keeping law enforcement officers, responder, and the public safe at all times, day or night.”
The Post 9 graduate of the 18th KSP Telecommunications Academy included:
• Carrigan Rowe, of Pike County. Rowe is a graduate of Belfry High School. She is married to her husband Curt Rowe.
To apply for a telecommunicator position with KSP, contact the KSP post nearest you for more information.