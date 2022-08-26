Local children had an opportunity to hone their skills of observation, investigation and analysis during “Sleuth Night” Aug. 23 at the Pike County Public Library’s Lee Avenue branch.
Secret Agent Kits included materials such as hidden ink, fingerprinting and ciphering gadgets.
Participants learned how to be spies through forensics and detective work at the event, a STEAM program funded by a grant through the Kentucky Science Center and Kentucky Department of Library and Archives.
Children’s Librarian Veronica Thompson said that, while the evening events for the kids are fun, the ultimate goal is to encourage recreational reading among elementary children.
“Interactive play is important, but we would also like to see the kids check out the selection of books in the library upon conclusion of the project,” Thompson said.
Sleuth Night was also held at the Pike County Public Library branches in Elkhorn City and Phelps.
Pike County Public Librarian Maggie Salisbury invites the public to check out, http://pikelibrary.org/events, for upcoming events or call, (606) 437-6001, for more information.