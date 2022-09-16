WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The 49th Annual King Coal Festival will be held in downtown Williamson Sept. 16 and 17.
“We currently have a lot of vendors registered including handmade crafts, art collectibles and food trucks,” Williamson Event Planner Tonya Webb said. “There will be horseshoes on First Avenue and a Kids Fun Zone with a bouncy house, slip and slide and other things. The 49th Annual King Coal Festival will offer a variety of fun for everyone.”
The schedule of events includes:
Friday, Sept. 16
• Williamson King Coal Cruise In/Block Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Vendors/food trucks – All Day;
• Kids Fun Zone – All Day;
• Debbie’s Dance Studio – 9 a.m.;
• Awards Presentation – 10 a.m., Mr. King Coal and Humanitarian Award;
• Kevin Prater Band – Noon to 2 p.m.;
• Higher Ground Band – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Lincoln County Cloggers – 4:30 p.m. to 5; and
• King Coal Parade – 5:30 p.m.
“Individual cars can cruise through downtown Williamson while drivers can show off their vehicles during the Cruise In,” Webb said. “We encourage car club members to attend and join in the fun. We will have a variety of cars from classic to vintage to sporty.”
The Cruise In will last until 9:30 on Friday, according to Webb. There will be prize drawings and DJ music throughout the night.