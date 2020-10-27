Mark A. Gooch, President and CEO of Community Trust Bank, has announced that Nicholas T. King has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Staff Attorney.
King has worked at Community Trust Bank for more than eight years. His duties include providing legal counsel to all business areas of the Bank; managing the Bank’s Customer Complaint system; contract review and negotiation; providing assistance in the management of the Bank’s risk cases; providing support to the Bank’s collections efforts; and assisting the Bank’s branches with any legal related issue. King also serves in a supervisory role within the Bank’s Legal Department. His office is located in the Community Trust Bank Main Office at 346 North Mayo Trail in Pikeville.
Prior to joining Community Trust Bank, he served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Edward B. Atkins, United States magistrate judge.
King graduated from Pikeville High School in Pikeville. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from the University of Louisville in Louisville. He received his Juris Doctor Degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School located in Lansing, Michigan.
King is a member of the Planning Committee for the annual Legal Issues for Financial Institutions conference presented by the University of Kentucky College of Law. In his spare time, he volunteers as an Assistant Football Coach for the Pikeville High School Panthers (2019 Kentucky Class A State Champions). King resides in Pikeville, Kentucky with his fiancé, Samantha Evans, and their dog, Owen.
