Kirkpatrick-Daniels named new executive director of the Appalachian Center for the Arts

The City of Pikeville announced Sept. 15 that Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels has been named the new Executive Director of the Appalachian Center for the Arts. Kirkpatrick-Daniels, who has served as the Production Manager for The App since 2019, brings with her many years of accomplished experience in theatre work.
“The City of Pikeville is thrilled to announce Shannon’s promotion as the Executive Director for the App,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “Shannon’s previous experience coupled with her enthusiasm for the arts makes her a great fit for this important position in our community.”
Kirkpatrick holds a bachelor of fine arts in performance from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She has lived in Eastern Kentucky since 2011.
“Shannon has been an asset to the App since she started her role in 2019, and we are all excited to see her thrive in her new position,” noted Paul Bowles, general manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “I look forward to working with Shannon and her team and am excited to see great performances and events come to fruition under her leadership.”
Kirkpatrick-Daniels’ previous theatre experience includes stage management, props design, costume design, teaching, and directing.
“It has been an absolute joy to be a part of the art culture in my community. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue celebrating the creativity of this region,” shared Kirkpatrick-Daniels. “I am especially appreciative of my husband, Robert, son Milo, and dog Scout T. for their unwavering support as I embark on this new and exciting journey as the Director of the App.”
Erick Buckley will continue serving as the interim executive director of the App until the end of the year and to assist in the transition process.
For more information about the Appalachian Center for the Arts, visit, https://theapparts.org.