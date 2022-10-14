A Pike County teacher was recognized by the Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) as the Dist. 9 Middle School Teacher of the Year this year. This is the second Pike County teacher who has been recognized by the KMEA this year.
Jacob Thacker, band director at Mullins Elementary School and assistant band director and choir director at Pike Central High School, said he was shocked and honored when he learned that he had won.
“I was very honored,” said Thacker. “Especially with all the other teachers in the area; All the teachers in this area are just superb.”
Thacker said he was nominated for the award by his colleague, Jason Johnson. After Johnson nominated Thacker, the other teachers in Dist. 9 voted to recognize him.
According to the KMEA website, Pike County is part of Dist. 9, which also includes: Knott, Floyd, Letcher, Perry, Leslie, Martin, Magoffin, Breathitt and Johnson counties. Dist. 9 is one of the 12 districts in Kentucky.
In February 2023, Thacker said, KMEA will hold their state conference in Louisville, where he will be in the running to win Middle School Teacher of the Year on the state level.
Thacker said he has been teaching for three years and has loved his time in the classroom, even when he had to teach virtually due to COVID.
Mullins Elementary Principal Ben Blackburn said Thacker has been an invaluable asset to the school. Since Thacker began teaching, Blackburn said, the number of students in band has increased significantly.
“Jacob has made a huge impact on our band and music department,” said Blackburn. “The kids love him and he has a real passion for music.”
Thacker said he knew he wanted to teach music as far back as middle school, when he joined the band at Millard Elementary School in sixth grade.
“I started playing in the band and I decided right then, this is what I want to do,” said Thacker. “And I stuck with it all through high school and then went to college with it.”
Thacker attended Shelby Valley High School and joined the band there under Mark Hopkins, who was recognized this year by KMEA as the High School Teacher of the Year.
His first two years teaching were very unorthodox due to COVID, but Thacker said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It was wild,” he said. “But it was awesome.”
Thacker said his favorite thing about teaching is seeing the music all come together after the kids put in the work. Often, he said, students have to practice in separate groups, so seeing it all come together as a performance makes all the effort worthwhile.
“That makes it worth it, when everything comes together for a piece of music,” Thacker said. “It’s the best feeling ever.”
The students’ aptitude for work in the classroom, Thacker said, has pleasantly surprised him.
“Their attitude is the most valuable thing to me,” said Thacker. “They’re willing to work hard … these kids are awesome.”
Although he’s only been teaching for three years, Thacker said he has learned valuable lessons.
Kids seem to learn better, he said, when they’re inspired.
“It’s not just, ‘you’re reading this because you have to,’” Thacker said. “It’s, ‘You’re reading this because it’s a new language and it’s awesome and it opens up new doors in your life.’”
Thacker has no problem inspiring students to learn, according to Dr. Timothy Cline, principal of Pike Central High School.
“We could not be happier having (Mr. Thacker) here,” said Cline. “He knows his craft, but more importantly, he knows how to inspire the love of music in students.”
Cline went on to say Thacker has jumped in and helped build the music program from a fantastic program into an even better one with hours of sacrifice to help make every kid that he could better.
Thacker said he has no intentions of leaving the classroom anytime in the near or distant future.
“I plan on staying in the classroom,” he said. “I just adore it.”