A Pike man was arrested March 1 after he was accused of shooting a dog several times in an incident law enforcement said was caught on video.
Ronald Ferguson Jr., 44, of Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City, was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals.
According to a warrant issued by the office of Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene and based on the investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Ricky Newsome, on Feb. 28, Ferguson shot a dog without cause several times. The warrant said the video showed the dog being non-aggressive when the shooting occurred and Ferguson shot the animal several times.
The dog is under the care of a veterinarian, the warrant said.