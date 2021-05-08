Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville will be hosting an outdoor car show May 15 with the proceeds to benefit KSP Shop with a Trooper event.
According to Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 public information officer, this will be the post’s first car show.
“To my knowledge, this is the first car show the post has had for Shop with a Trooper,” Coleman said. “We’re hoping to have our Shop with a Trooper event this year in a more traditional way after a scaled-down version last year due to COVID-19.”
Coleman said the car show is open to all vehicles with a $20 registration.
“We’ll be registering participants from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 15 with judging starting at 1 p.m.,” Coleman explained. “We’ll be handing out ‘Best of’ trophies around 3 p.m.”
The event will be held in the lower parking lot area behind Applebees.
“We’re going to have the 1948 Ford cruiser and other surprise displays too,” Coleman said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout.”
For more information you may contact Coleman at, (606) 671-1963, or email, michaelj.colman@ky.gov.