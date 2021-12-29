A Pike County man is facing felony charges after Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 hangup call in the Mouthcard community.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Adam Pierce, he responded to the 911 hangup call at South Levisa Road at 9:31 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Upon arriving on scene, the citation said, Pierce found that a female on scene had visible injuries, including to her thumb and a gash on top of her head.
A witness on scene, the citation said, told the trooper that the female and Austin L. Phillips, 26, of South Levisa Road, had been fighting and that Phillips had cut the woman and struck her with the handle of a pick axe.
Phillips, the citation said, fled on foot through the house and out the back door of the residence and continued through the yard of the residence on to South Levisa Road.
Phillips, the citation said, refused to comply with loud verbal commands to stop and resisted other efforts to be placed under arrest.
The citation said Phillips was ultimately taken into custody, and it was found he had four active warrants for his arrest.
Phillips was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on charges of failure to appear in court, contempt of court, second-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and public intoxication.