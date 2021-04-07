Several people were charged after an incident over the weekend led to a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Sunday, April 4, regarding a shots fired complaint in Pike County.
KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Chloe Road where they discovered a property dispute between neighbors had led to an altercation and one man shot, the statement said.
The initial investigation indicated Jerry Coleman discharged a firearm during the altercation with five individuals.
David Taylor suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
The statement said Coleman was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The statement said that, as a result of this investigation, the following individuals were arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center:
• Teresa Taylor, 51, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.
• Amber Chaney, 29, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.
• Briteny Johnson, 31, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.
• Joshua Chaney, 31, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.
• David Taylor, 56 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, but remained at Pikeville Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries, the statement said.
Det. Justin Wireman is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
This investigation will be presented to a Pike County grand jury for any additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.