Kentucky State Police, Post 9 Pikeville, held their ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event April 26 at the Pikeville Walmart.
The event shows the KSP support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
Trooper Michael Coleman, spokesman for KSP Post 9, said this is just another way the KSP shows its support for the community.
“This fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics law enforcement torch run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Coleman said. “This event encourages residents to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of one dollar, which goes directly to SOKY.”
In 2021, KSP collected $20,103 for SOKY athletes.