Like many other events returning this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Cram the Cruiser will be held.
KSP Cram the Cruiser event for Pikeville Post 9 is scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 6.
Cram the Cruiser is an effort to collect non-perishable food items to be distributed to local food banks in the KSP post areas across the state.
“This event began in 2010 and with the exception of last year, has been an annual event,” KSP Trooper Michael Coleman, Public Affairs Officer for Post 9 Pikeville said. “We’ll be collecting at Post through the event and the signature event this year will be Dec. 4, when we’ll have a cruiser set up at the South Williamson Food City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..”
Nearly 2 million pounds of food was collected statewide last year during the event.
Coleman said suggested donations would be canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup, canned chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.