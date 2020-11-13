A Virgie man was arrested this week on several charges, including kidnapping, after Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at Virgie.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Saylor responded to a disturbance Nov. 11 in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot store at Virgie. Upon investigation, the citation said, Saylor found the victim, a female, had ran in the store to get away from Jackie Brock, 57, of Ky. 610. Saylor wrote that he found that the victim had an Emergency Protective Order against Brock.
Brock was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of fourth-degree assault and violation of an EPO/DVO, while the victim was transported to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for injuries suffered in the incident.
However, Saylor wrote, upon further investigation, Saylor uncovered allegations that, over the previous 24 hours, Brock had removed the woman from her own vehicle and taken her to an undetermined location against her will to physically assault her. The assault and captivity, Saylor wrote, went on for several hours.
Saylor further charged Brock with kidnapping.
Brock remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Nov. 12.
