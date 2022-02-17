A Pike County man was arrested on several charges recently after an incident in which he allegedly almost hit a Kentucky State Police trooper while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle.
According to an arrest citation, on Feb. 12, KSP Trooper Mahala Lewis was dispatched to attempt to locate a stolen vehicle that was possibly in the drive-through at the McDonald’s restaurant at South Williamson.
Lewis wrote that she located the vehicle and, as she attempted to block the exit, the driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Sterlin Justice, 39, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover, accelerated the vehicle, almost striking Lewis and the driver’s side portion of her cruiser.
Justice fled, the citation said, disregarding three stop signs before making a right turn onto U.S. 119 southbound. Lewis wrote that Justice continued driving southbound, traveling into the northbound lanes and passing other motorists in the median, before turning onto Ky. 319 and then onto Narrows Branch.
The citation said Justice led the chase to the dead end of Narrows Branch and onto a gas well road, where Lewis could not follow in her cruiser. The citation said Lewis found the vehicle abandoned and could hear Justice fleeing on foot. Lewis wrote that she searched but was unable to locate Justice and told residents of the area to be on the lookout for Justice.
A few hours later, the citation said, Post 9 received numerous calls reporting they had seen Justice walking along Narrows Branch. Lewis and Trooper Cornett located Justice, the citation said, and ordered him to stop, but he continued fleeing on foot, crossing a creek, at which time the troopers were able to catch him.
Justice resisted arrest, but was eventually placed in handcuffs, the citation said.
Justice was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving on a suspended license, auto theft, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and traffic charges.