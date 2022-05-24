KSP: EC man facing murder charge after fatally shooting his brother

An Elkhorn City man has been arrested after, Kentucky State Police said, he shot and killed his brother.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, on May 23, the agency received a call reporting a shooting at Elkhorn Creek.
Troopers responded, the statement said, and found that two males had been shot in a domestic altercation. The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated that Cody Cantrell, 36, had gotten into an altercation with his father which led to an altercation between Cody Cantrell and his brother Adam Cantrell.
During the course of the altercation, KSP said, Adam Cantrell suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Cody Cantrell, the statement said, fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by KSP troopers. Cody Cantrell had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the altercation with his brother and was transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
Cody Cantrell was charged with murder and fourth-degree assault in the case.
Det. Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.