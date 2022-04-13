Kentucky State Police Post 9, Pikeville, along with the non-profit A Ray of Hope, hosted an Easter event April 8 at Mr. Gattis.
Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9 said the event was part of the Shop with a Trooper event.
“This is my second year being involved with this event but its an annual event,” Coleman said. “KSP Post 9 with help from A Ray of Hope work together on this event and the folks at A Ray of Hope always come through helping us get donations and making the Easter baskets and that took a lot of time and effort on their part.”
The children enjoyed playing games and visiting with the Easter bunny who stopped by to hand out the baskets.
“Mr. Gattis is always great to help us and provide the food for the event,” Coleman said. “They also gave game cards out to the kids so they could play games after this event.”
Coleman said it helps fill the gap between Shop with a Trooper events.
“We know that Shop with a Trooper comes once a year at Christmas and it’s a very exciting time for us,” Coleman said. “But we don’t like to wait a whole year for that event to come around, so we wanted to do something in the spring so that way we get to see these kids again and build those bonds.”
Coleman explained that they use the family resource offices at the schools to figure out which kids would be most deserving for the program.
“To see these kids smile, that’s the common cause for us all,” Coleman said.