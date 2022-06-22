Kentucky State Police are seeking information to help bring two escapees from the Pike County Detention Center’s work release program.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, on June 16, inmates Logan Hall, 30, of Mousie in Knott County, and Larry Foster, 42, of Antioch Church Road, Burnside, walked away from work release while working near Power Drive in Coal Run.
Hall, the statement said, is described as a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Foster is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 221 pounds. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Both, the statement said, were last seen wearing red shirts and blue jeans and are believed to be driving a blue 2014 Kia Sorento with Kentucky registration plate 638YFX.
Both were state inmates.
Anyone who may have information about the location of Hall or Foster is asked to call KSP Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Terry Mounts.