Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash which occurred this week in Pike County.
According to a statement, KSP Post 9 received a call 1t 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, reporting an ATV collision that occurred on Harve Varney Road in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County. A trooper from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated Diana Thacker, 18, of Pinsonfork was operating an Arctic Cat ATV on Harve Varney Road, when she lost control of the ATV, causing her to exit the roadway, strike an embankment, and overturn. Thacker was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Trooper Curt Rowe is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Upper Pond Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.
