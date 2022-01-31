Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred recently in Elkhorn City.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, the agency received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Quick Stop in Elkhorn City at approximately 8:27 p.m. Jan. 20.
KSP responded and found, through the initial investigation, that an unidentified male entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The male subject then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man was wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact KSP at, (606) 433-7711.
Det. Mark Branham is leading the investigation.