KSP investigating case of missing Floyd man

Kentucky State Police are searching for information from the public as part of an ongoing missing person investigation in Floyd County.
According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 in Pikeville was contacted on May 12 in reference to a missing person. The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated that Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, was last seen on May 9 at Harold.
He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper James Cress.