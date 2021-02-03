Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a Pikeville man this week.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a call at 9:42 a.m. on Feb. 2 reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Stanley Road in Pikeville. A trooper from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.
The initial investigation indicated Randolph Coleman, 55, Pikeville, was operating a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix on Stanley Road, when Coleman’s vehicle exited the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Coleman was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Sheldon Thomas is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.