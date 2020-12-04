Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were killed in a residential fire on Dec. 4.
According to a statement, KSP Post 9 received a 911 call at approximately 7:53 a.m. reporting a residential fire.
Detectives were dispatched to the fire at a residence at Dry Fork in the Shelbiana community of Pike County. The preliminary investigation revealed that emergency personnel located two individuals dead in the residence.
The victims, the statement said, have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
The cause of the fire and deaths is under investigation
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Kevin Newsome. Newsome was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Millard Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service
