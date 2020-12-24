The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 9 was contacted on Dec. 21 in reference to a missing Pike County woman, the agency announced in a statement. The initial investigation indicates that Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39 years old of Feds Creek, last contacted her boyfriend on Dec. 18. She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Sheldon Thomas.
