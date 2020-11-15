Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville announced in a statement the agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 8:04 a.m. Nov. 15. Post 9 received a call at approximately 7 a.m., from a caller stating her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Cory Whitehead, was threatening to harm himself and his father, according to a statement from KSP.
Upon arrival at Mr. Whitehead's residence at Winns Branch, a trooper was greeted by Cory Whitehead's father, the statement said. The two entered the residence where the trooper encountered Cory Whitehead who retreated to a room in the residence and retrieved a firearm, according to a statement. An encounter ensued and the trooper gave verbal commands for Cory Whitehead to put the gun down. He did not comply and an exchange of gunfire occurred, the statement said.
Cory Whitehead suffered a single gunshot wound to the hand, the statement said, and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He was then lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No one else suffered any injuries, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation by Lt. Justin Cornett. Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team and additional Post 9 personnel are assisting.
