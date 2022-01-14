Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was located in the Varney community of Pike County.
According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 dispatchers received a call just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, where the caller advised a possibly dead male had been located.
KSP investigators responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated a Palmer Ray, 74, of Varney, was located inside his vehicle on a dirt mining road in the Varney community. Ray’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Justin Wireman. Detective Wireman was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.