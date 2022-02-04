Kentucky State Police are investigating the robbery of a business at Zebulon which occurred on Feb. 3.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, the agency received a 911 call at approximately 8:07 p.m. Feb 3, reporting an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on Zebulon Highway in Pikeville.
KSP investigators responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The male subject then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, the statement said.
He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Investigators are still searching for the male and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
Trooper Cody Stiltner is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.