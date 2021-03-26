Kentucky State Police said a vehicle chase this week ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a gas pump at a local convenience store after ramming a trooper’s cruiser during the pursuit.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of March 24, KSP troopers Adam Pierce and Cody Stiltner attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F150 pickup truck for having an expired registration plate and not being able to maintain its lane of travel.
Pierce wrote in the citation that he activated his emergency lights and siren and the driver, later identified as James P. Worrix, 37, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, continued to drive, turning onto U.S. 119.
Spike strips, Pierce wrote, were deployed near Pike County Central High School which Worrix was able to evade. However, Pierce wrote, a second set of spike strips deployed on U.S. 119 was successful in deflating both front tires.
The pursuit, the citation said, continued northbound on U.S. 23 toward Coal Run. While pursuing the vehicle in the Coal Run area, all police units involved attempted to box Worrix’ vehicle in, but he rammed the back of Pierce’s cruiser at approximately 60 mph.
The pursuit continued, the citation said, to Cowpen Road, where Worrix’ vehicle collided with the front driver’s side of Pierce’s cruiser, causing Worrix to lose control and collide into a gas pump at the Double Kwik at the entrance to Cowpen Road.
Worrix, the citation said, refused to comply with verbal commands and physical force was used to gain compliance. Worrix, Pierce wrote, appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Field sobriety tests, Pierce wrote, could not be conducted due to Worrix being uncooperative, and he refused to submit to a blood test after being transported to Pikeville Medical Center.
Worrix was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and traffic charges.
While being booked into the jail, court documents said, deputy jailers found two suboxone strips in Worrix’ underwear during a search, resulting in a further charge of second-degree promoting contraband.
