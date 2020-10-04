A Pike County man was arrested on several charges, according to Kentucky State Police, after officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine while serving a search warrant at his residence.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, in the afternoon hours of Oct. 2, officers with Post 9 and the KSP DESI East Criminal Interdiction Team executed a search warrant at a residence at Sycamore Road at Ashcamp.
While conducting the search, the statement said, troopers located and seized more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine, as well as amounts of amounts of heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $6,000 in cash.
Adam Little, 64, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trooper Sheldon Thomas is leading the investigation.
Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 9 by calling, (606) 433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous.
