An Elkhorn City man found dead at Beaver Creek this week appears to have died of natural causes, police said.
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 9 said in a statement the agency received a call at approximately 1 p.m., Jan. 11 in which the caller advised a possible deceased male had been located.
KSP troopers responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated Timmy Stiltner, 42, of Elkhorn City, was located deceased off the roadway on Beaver Creek Road. Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts responded and advised the death appeared to be of natural causes.
No foul play is suspected, the statement said.
