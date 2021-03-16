A Salyersville man was arrested March 16 after Kentucky State Police said they found him in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine in Pike County.
According to a statement from KSP, on March 16, a trooper responded at 6:41 a.m. to a complaint of a vehicle blocking the loading dock of the Quality Foods near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Ky. 195.
Upon arrival, the statement said, the trooper found that the male operator of the vehicle, later identified as Robert Miller, 33, of Meadows Branch Road, Salyersville, was located in the driver’s seat, wearing his seat belt, with the vehicle running and the transmission in drive.
The statement said that, during the encounter, Miller attempted to drive away, but the vehicle was against a concrete barrier which kept the vehicle from moving.
Miller was arrested on a DUI charge and, during a subsequent search, troopers located and seized 1.25 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.
Miller was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license and several traffic violations.
Trooper Sheldon Thomas is leading the investigation.
