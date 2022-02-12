A Phelps man is facing felony assault and endangerment charges after Kentucky State Police said a wreck led to a shooting incident.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Joseph Slone, on Feb. 8 he was dispatched to a report of a collision at Hurricane Creek, Stopover, where shots had been fired.
Upon arrival, Slone wrote, he located Emzie Roy Blankenship, 27, of Ky. 194 East, Phelps, and it was determined that Blankenship had shot a rifle toward a vehicle with three occupants inside after a wreck.
One occupant inside the vehicle, Slone wrote, was struck by a bullet and suffered serious physical injury.
Blankenship, Slone wrote, claimed he fired his weapon after the driver of the other vehicle produced a handgun.
Blankenship was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.