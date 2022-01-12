Kentucky State Police said Jan. 12 they are investigating the death of a Pike County woman in a residential fire.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, the agency received a 911 call at 12:14 a.m. on Jan. 12 reporting a residential fire in the Phelps community.
Investigators responded to the house fire located at 5th Street, Phelps. The preliminary investigation revealed that emergency personnel located Teresa Fields, 65, deceased in the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No foul play is suspected, the statement said.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Josh Scott. Det. Scott was assisted on scene by a Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, a Kentucky State Police arson investigator, the Phelps Volunteer Fire Department, Kimper Volunteer Fire Department and Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department.