A Pike man and woman were arrested late last week on numerous charges, including trafficking in narcotics, after Kentucky State Police said a pursuit ensued during an attempted traffic stop.
According to court documents, on Dec 5, KSP Trooper Daniel Saylor attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Robert Derek Sykes, 51, of Red Creek, Pikeville, on Ky. 122 at Shelbiana.
However, Saylor wrote in the arrest citation, Sykes refused to stop and fled for several miles before finally being stopped on U.S. 23. Sykes, who appeared intoxicated, the citation said, refused to exit the vehicle once it was stopped and fought with troopers attempting to get him out of the vehicle.
Sykes, the citation said, was also found to be in possession of a .380 handgun.
Upon further investigation, the citation said, Saylor found that Sykes had made threats toward his female passenger, Megan Akers, 36, of Kendrick Fork, Pikeville, and threatened her life if she didn’t conceal drugs on her person.
However, the citation said, Akers voluntarily removed the drugs, which Saylor wrote was an estimated 9 ounces of meth combined with suspected heroin. Saylor wrote he also found $430 cash in small bills along with small plastic baggies, both indicators of drug trafficking activity.
Sykes was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fourth-offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), tampering with evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and failure to appear in court.
Akers was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fourth-offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), tampering with evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
