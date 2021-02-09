Kentucky State Police reported a Pike man was arrested Feb. 7 after a pursuit went from Pikeville into Floyd County.
According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 personnel were notified by Pikeville City Police Department of a pursuit at approximately 1:56 p.m. Feb. 7. A Pikeville City Police Department patrol officer was pursuing a black Chrysler 300 entering Coal Run city limits. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Ohio, the statement said.
Troopers joined the pursuit near the intersection of U.S. 23 and Main Street in Coal Run. The pursuit continued north on U.S. 23 into Floyd County, and ended near Ivy Creek. During the pursuit three marked Kentucky State Police cruisers were struck by the fleeing vehicle causing minor damage to all three cruisers, the statement said.
The driver of the Chrysler, Daniel Brock, 21, of Pikeville, was then arrested without further incident, the statement said.
Brock, according to the statement, also had one adult female passenger as well as one minor child approximately 18 months of age in the vehicle.
Brock was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer, three counts), first-degree criminal mischief (three counts), first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, driving on a suspended license, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brock was additionally charged by the Pikeville City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.