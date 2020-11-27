A Pike County man was arrested this week on a charge that he was found to be in possession of and trafficking in, heroin.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cody Stiltner, KSP Post 9 received a call on the evening of Nov. 22 reporting there were two male subjects “passed out” in a car at a business at South Williamson.
Upon arrival, Stiltner wrote, he found that Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Thacker was on-scene and had conducted a traffic traffic stop on the vehicle that was the focus of the report due to several traffic violations.
James R. Blackburn, 43, of Sugar Camp Road, Hardy, was a passenger in the vehicle, Stiltner wrote. A search of Blackburn’s person, the citation said, resulted in officers finding a white plastic container in Blackburn’s sweatshirt pocket.
Inside the container, the citation said, were 13 individually-packaged bags of a white/tan-colored powdery substance. Each of the bags, Stiltner wrote, contained approximately 1 gram of the substance, which Blackburn admitted was heroin.
Blackburn, the citation said, told officers that the driver of the vehicle had no knowledge of the drugs and a full search of the vehicle revealed no other drugs nor paraphernalia.
The driver was cited for traffic violations and released from the scene. Blackburn was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
