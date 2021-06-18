A Shelbiana man was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on June 18 in Pike County.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle fatal collision at approximately 5:21 a.m. on June 18.
Upon arrival and through the course of the investigation, the statement said, troopers found that Larry Adkins, 67, of Shelbiana, was driving a 2007 Dodge van in the eastbound lane of U.S. 460 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a 2011 Ford Expedition driven by Brett Gayheart, 56, of McDowell.
Adkins’ vehicle, the statement said, continued eastbound until it struck a utility pole.
Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the statement said, and the investigation into the crash is being conducted by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper John Dixon.
Dixon, the statement said, was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.