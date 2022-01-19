A Pike County man was arrested on several charges recently after allegedly falsely reporting to a Kentucky State Police trooper that he’d been shot then resisting arrest.
According to an arrest citation, KSP Trooper Ricky Newsom, responded to a complaint Jan. 13 at Panther Branch regarding Ethan Huff, 30, of Panther Branch, Varney, as well as a complaint from Huff himself.
Upon arrival to Panther Branch, Newsom wrote, he located Huff in the middle of the roadway, at which time Huff told the trooper he had been shot. Newsom wrote that he determined that Huff could not be shot.
Newsom wrote that he could tell Huff was intoxicated and that Huff was “on edge” and “fidgety,” and told the trooper that “everyone was after him.”
Huff, the citation said, requested to be seen by emergency medical personnel because he had rolled over an embankment.
The citation said that, once EMS arrived on scene, he refused treatment and began walking away. Newsom wrote that he ordered Huff to stop, but Huff began running on foot up an embankment. Trooper Jason McLellan was able to apprehend Huff, the citation said, at which time Huff became combative and refused to follow verbal commands.
Huff was placed under arrest. Newsom wrote that he learned from the initial caller that Huff had been wandering around the area all day and that no altercation had occurred and no shots had been fired in the area.
Newsom wrote that, while searching Huff, he found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Huff was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).