A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges recently after allegedly leading Kentucky State Police on a vehicle chase before hitting a trooper’s cruiser, then fleeing on foot.
According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Braxton Whitmore, at approximately 10 p.m. on May 13, he was on patrol in the Millard community when he observed a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with expired registration. Whitmore wrote that the driver, later identified as Jimmy Norman, 44, of Road Fork, Pikeville, was not wearing a seat belt, and the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.
Norman, the citation said, continued to flee on U.S. 460, driving toward U.S. 23 at speeds reaching 90 mph. Norman, the citation said, eventually entered the parking lot of the Shelbiana Food City, circled the parking lot without regard to the people in the parking lot and exited the parking lot.
The citation said Norman then drove onto a nearby hillside in an attempt to get to U.S. 23 but was unable and eventually collided with Whitmore’s cruiser. At that point, the citation said, Norman got out of his pickup truck and fled on foot before the trooper was able to gain compliance and place Norman under arrest.
Whitmore wrote that Norman had slurred speech, red and bloodshot eyes and had a white, powdery substance in his nostril. Norman, the citation said, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center to be cleared, where he admitted to using several narcotics earlier that day.
Norman was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license, third-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear in court.