A Pike County man was arrested this week on a charge of second-degree assault in a case which shares similarities to a case for which he was granted a probated sentence weeks ago.
According to an arrest citation, on Aug. 4, Kentucky State Police Trooper Mahala Lewis was dispatched to a welfare check on a female subject who was possibly at the Dix Fork, Sidney, residence of Scott Stokes, 28. Upon arrival at Stokes’ residence, Lewis wrote, she located the woman and found that the woman had severe bruising to various parts of her body.
The woman, Lewis wrote, refused to speak with her until she was in a different location. After being taken from the scene, Lewis wrote, the woman told officers that Stokes had assaulted her and strangled her while holding her at gunpoint.
The woman, Lewis wrote, said she had been at the residence since Aug. 2 and that Stokes had prevented her from leaving after she suffered the injuries. Lewis wrote that she could not find a firearm during a search of Stokes’ residence.
Stokes was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree assault.
Court documents show that Stokes was sentenced on July 13 by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman to serve five years of probation on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment to which Stokes pleaded guilty stemming from an incident last year.
According to court documents in that case, Stokes was charged with holding a woman against her will for three days while abusing her and threatening her and her children.
In that case, court documents said, the victim ran while Stokes was distracted and was able to call for help.
Stokes remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Aug. 5.