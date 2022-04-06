A Pike man is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly shot his son multiple times during a domestic altercation.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Kentucky State Police Det. Joshua Scott, on March 30, Larry Harris, 61, of Abner Fork Road, Belcher, was drinking with his son. Scott wrote in the affidavit that Harris told officers that his son began arguing with him, at which time, he admitted, he shot at his son several times, including as his son was trying to run away.
Scott wrote in the affidavit that Harris shot his son about six times and that the son was bleeding from his head and body at the time officers arrived.
Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he was “tired of being beat and cussed at.” Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he had used a .22 caliber revolver and had refused to administer first aid to his son.
Harris was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree assault (domestic violence). Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 31 before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who ordered him held on a $10,000 cash bond.